Rep. Matt Gaetz Introduces Resolution to Censure Trump Judge Tanya Chutkan

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has introduced a resolution to censure Judge Tanya Chutkan from overseeing former President Donald Trump's federal trial in Washington, D.C.

The congressman announced the measure Friday morning, condemning the judge "for showing open bias and partisanship in her official duties on the bench."

"It is deeply concerning that a United States District Court judge would exhibit such blatant political bias from the bench," Gaetz posted to his X, formerly known as Twitter, account. "Judge Tanya Chutkan’s extreme sentencing of January 6th defendants, while openly supporting the violent Black Lives Matter riots of 2020, showcases a complete disregard for her duty of impartiality and the rule of law."

The resolution proposes an investigation into Judge Chutkan's conduct as a judge for the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, saying she has violated an ethical code of conduct.

"Whereas Chutkan’s comments and activities on and off the bench violate all 5 canons of the Code of Conduct for United States Judges; namely, calling into question the integrity and independence of the judiciary; presenting impropriety and the appearance of impropriety; failing to perform the duties of the office fairly, impartially, and diligently; engaging in extrajudicial activities inconsistent with the obligations of the office; and engaging in political activity," the resolution reads.

The Code of Conduct for United States Judges serves as an ethical canon for all federal judges to abide by, guiding them on their duties on and off the bench.

A number of Republicans and Trump allies, like Gaetz, have voiced concerns of bias about Chutkan in an effort to claim the investigation is politically motivated against the former president.

However, Chutkan was randomly chosen, as it was her turn in the order, to preside over the Trump case.

"Justice may be blind, but the American people are not — we see Judge Chutkan for her actions, and we rebuke them in the greatest possible sense," Gaetz said.