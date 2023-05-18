White House Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Move to Impeach Biden

The White House on Thursday called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's introduction of articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden a "shameless sideshow political stunt."

The response to Greene came from Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House counsel’s office.

"MTG is trolling with an impeachment attack over 'national security,'" Sams tweeted. "She is actively demanding to defund the FBI. She said she 'would've been armed' and 'would have won' the January 6 insurrection if only she'd been in charge of it."

Greene, R-Ga., said in a speech on Thursday that Biden's administration that has been working “to systematically destroy this country,” before launching into a number of policies that she has taken issue with.

Regarding immigration, she said that Biden has “deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border.”

“His administration has lost complete contact with 85,000 illegal unaccompanied alien children” and his policies has forced “tens of thousands” of these children into “slave labor.”

Greene also touched upon the dangers of Fentanyl. “His administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control, as required by the law,” she continued, accusing Biden of allowing Fentanyl to “overwhelmingly flood into our country.”

“Biden has blatantly violated his constitutional duty and he is a direct threat to our national security," adding that Biden is “unfit to serve as president of the United States and must be impeached.”

The Georgia representative has been on an impeachment-seeking spree, introducing articles of impeachment against a number of top officials: Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, FBI Director Christopher Wray, the U.S. attorney for D.C., Matthew Graves, and Attorney General Merrick Garland.



"This concludes impeachment week," Greene said at the end of her speech.