Rep Lauren Boebert Says She Is 'Excited' by Trump Arraignment Because it 'Ensures' His Return to White House
Politics.
Boebert also accused Biden of election interference

Mariana Labbate
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Co., on Thursday said that she was excited about the recent arraignment of former President Donald Trump, as it would "ensure that President Trump will be the 47th president of the United States."

"Because the American people are sick of this," Boebert said of Trump's legal entanglements while appearing on Newsmax. "They're sick of the Democrats' dirty tricks."

Lauren Boebert during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearingKevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Boebert also accused President Joe Biden of "election interference at its finest."

Trump was indicted on Tuesday over his involvement with the Jan. 6 riots and interference on the 2020 elections. He was arraigned on Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing Trump's upcoming trial on the 2020 case, has scheduled the first hearing in the case for Aug. 28.

