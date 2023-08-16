Rep Ken Buck Calls Trump Georgia Charges ‘A Nuclear Bomb Where a Bullet Would Have Been Appropriate’

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., on Wednesday, said that former President Donald Trump's legal woes are a "really difficult distraction," but questioned the scope of the charges in Georgia, saying they are "a nuclear bomb where a bullet would have been appropriate."

Although he has called Trump's criminal charges in other cases "very serious" in the past, Buck backed down a bit during an appearance on MSNBC when talking about Trump's indictment by a grand jury in Georgia earlier this week, where the charges include racketeering.

"This charge is really a nuclear bomb where a bullet would have been appropriate," Buck said. "And I think the scope of this charge is really something that should have been done at the federal level, if it was going to be done at all."

"In my view, as a former federal prosecutor and state prosecutor, the federal indictment could have been a RICO indictment. They didn’t choose to go the RICO route, and I think properly so," Buck continued speaking on Georgia's Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO Act.

Buck also reacted to a clip of former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, making the argument that Trump's indictment in the state gives the GOP a chance to re-invent themselves. Buck agreed with that sentiment.

"What Republicans need to do if we’re gonna win the White House in November of 2024 is to talk about the issues that Americans care about and try to get away from the Trump indictments and the really scandalous nature of the accusations surrounding this president," Buck told MSNBC's Chris Jansing.

Jansing asked Buck how his constituents are viewing the indictments.

"You know, my constituents are split right now," Buck replied. "We have a lot of Donald Trump supporters in Colorado, and they are adamant that this president is being treated unfairly. We’ve got a lot of other Republicans who want to move on, who are concerned about how Joe Biden is running the country and they want to see a change. And so really, I see a divided party at this point."

Buck has previously spoken on Trump's federal charged saying he wouldn't "feel comfortable with a convicted felon" as president.