Rep. James Comer Threatens To Initiate Contempt of Congress Proceedings Against FBI Director 

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer sent a letter Wednesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray threatening to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings if he continues to defy a subpoena.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) questions witnesses during the first public hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 08, 2023 in Washington, DC. Witnesses and members of the subcommittee aired and debated their disagreements about the possible origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus and whether it came from nature or a laboratory in China. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In the letter, Comer said the FBI has "failed to produce the FD-1023 form or offer any reasonable accommodation that would allow the Committee to review the document."

A spokesperson for Committee Democrats said in a statement to The Messenger, “Chairman Comer claims he wants to know what Trump’s Department of Justice did to investigate an unsubstantiated tip that was submitted to the FBI more than three years ago—a claim even Senator Grassley has acknowledged may be untrue.”

Rather than seek information that could answer that question, Chairman Comer demanded the production of a single document containing unverified information that he has already reviewed. This shows, once again, that Chairman Comer’s actions are nothing more than political theater aimed at propping up Donald Trump’s poll numbers.”

A source with direct knowledge of the Committee’s meeting with the FBI on Monday said to The Messenger, “Despite Chairman Comer’s suggestion that the number of documents containing the search term ‘Biden’ was ‘alarming,’ the FBI explained to Republican and Democratic staff that these hits would comprise tips involving the Biden railroad station in Wilmington, Delaware or threats against President Biden or members his family.”

Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed the federal agency for a document that allegedly details a pay-to-play scheme involving President Joe Biden.

Comer gave the agency until May 30 to comply with the subpoena, warning that without compliance, the committee will "initiate contempt of Congress proceedings."