Rep George Santos: ‘Most People Lie on Their Resumes’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Rep George Santos: ‘Most People Lie on Their Resumes’

He blamed his embellishments on 'insecurities'

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rep. George Santos (R-NY)Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

GOP New York Rep. George Santos on Friday talked about the scandal involving lies on his resume while doing an interview on Fox 5 News in New York.

He argued studies show "most people lie on their resumes."

"My resume wasn't posted on my social media, it wasn't posted on my website," Santos said. "Those are insecurities, like you just said, a lot of people have those insecurities."

He was also questioned about having refused to disclose his financial reports. "I didn't refuse," he said, explaining he still had a 30-day grace period.

"We will be filing within this grace period," Santos promised.

The congressman also pushed back on accusations that he lied about how his mother died in relation to the Sept. 11 attacks.

In April, the embattled Congressman announced he was filing to run for reelection.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.