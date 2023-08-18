Rep George Santos: ‘Most People Lie on Their Resumes’

GOP New York Rep. George Santos on Friday talked about the scandal involving lies on his resume while doing an interview on Fox 5 News in New York.

He argued studies show "most people lie on their resumes."

"My resume wasn't posted on my social media, it wasn't posted on my website," Santos said. "Those are insecurities, like you just said, a lot of people have those insecurities."

He was also questioned about having refused to disclose his financial reports. "I didn't refuse," he said, explaining he still had a 30-day grace period.

"We will be filing within this grace period," Santos promised.

The congressman also pushed back on accusations that he lied about how his mother died in relation to the Sept. 11 attacks.

In April, the embattled Congressman announced he was filing to run for reelection.