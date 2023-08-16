Rep. George Santos Fundraiser Indicted, Accused of Impersonating House Speaker Aide - The Messenger
Politics
Rep. George Santos Fundraiser Indicted, Accused of Impersonating House Speaker Aide

Samuel Miele allegedly pretended to be working for Kevin McCarthy when he requested donations for Santos

Alec Dent
A member of the Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., campaign was indicted on federal charges for allegedly pretending to be working for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy when he requested donations for Santos.

Samuel Miele, a fundraiser for the Santos campaign, has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft for allegedly pretending to be McCarthy's chief of staff, Dan Meyer, while raising money for Santos in 2020 and 2022. 

U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a vote on May 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a vote on May 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York have charged Santos in a 13-count indictment that includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. The Republican congressman, who represents communities on Long Island and in Queens, has lied about his professional accomplishments, his education and his family's history, statements which surfaced after he was elected last year. He has admitted to embellishing his resume but denies any criminal wrongdoing. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)Alex Wong/Getty Images

“In or about and between August 2021 and December 2021, the defendant SAMUEL MIELE falsely and without authorization impersonated [Meyer], in both email and telephone communications with potential contributors, for the purpose of soliciting financial contributions to support the Campaign and enriching himself through commissions earned on these financial contributions to the Campaign,” the indictment charges.

Miele reportedly confessed to Santos in writing that he had misled a “big donor” about his identity. His indictment comes in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, where Santos was charged with fraud only three months prior.

Miele pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail.

