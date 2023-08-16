Rep. George Santos Fundraiser Indicted, Accused of Impersonating House Speaker Aide
Samuel Miele allegedly pretended to be working for Kevin McCarthy when he requested donations for Santos
A member of the Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., campaign was indicted on federal charges for allegedly pretending to be working for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy when he requested donations for Santos.
Samuel Miele, a fundraiser for the Santos campaign, has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft for allegedly pretending to be McCarthy's chief of staff, Dan Meyer, while raising money for Santos in 2020 and 2022.
“In or about and between August 2021 and December 2021, the defendant SAMUEL MIELE falsely and without authorization impersonated [Meyer], in both email and telephone communications with potential contributors, for the purpose of soliciting financial contributions to support the Campaign and enriching himself through commissions earned on these financial contributions to the Campaign,” the indictment charges.
Miele reportedly confessed to Santos in writing that he had misled a “big donor” about his identity. His indictment comes in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, where Santos was charged with fraud only three months prior.
Miele pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail.
