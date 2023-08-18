Rep. Elise Stefanik Calls on DeSantis to Drop White House Bid After Debate Memo Appears Online
'This is absolute malpractice,' Stefanik posted to on social media citing her experience as a debate prepper
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is putting pressure on GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to drop out of the 2024 presidential race after a memo revealing debate strategy advice from an allied organization leaked online.
"As a former debate prepper, the first and most obvious rule of debate prep is don’t leak the debate prep memo," Stefanik posted to social media with the New York Times article that first reported the story attached.
"This is absolute malpractice. And as I have said from the very beginning, President Trump is going to steamroll the entire field. There is no real primary and we need to focus on defeating Joe Biden to save America," she continued.
Stefanik is an avid support of former President Donald Trump who himself is a former ally of DeSantis before they became political rivals in the 2024 race.
The memo was posted to the website of Axiom Strategies, which is owned by the chief strategist of DeSantis' super PAC, Never Back Down. It advised the Sunshine State governor to "defend" Trump when attacked.
DeSantis' campaign has denied having any knowledge of the memo.
"This was not a campaign memo," a spokesperson told CNN.
