Rep. Dan Bishop Warns McCarthy It’s ‘War’ If There’s a ‘Clean Debt Limit Increase’

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., warned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., it’ll be “war” if a debt ceiling deal includes “a clean debt limit increase.”

McCarthy struck an optimistic tone on Saturday about debt ceiling negotiations, telling reporters he is confident a deal can be reached before June 5, a deadline Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress about.

Dan Bishop speaking with House Freedom Caucus in Washington D.C. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In a letter, Yellen said the government will have little cash on hand then to pay its debts.

“If Speaker’s negotiators bring back in substance a clean debt limit increase … one so large that it even protects Biden from the issue in the presidential …, it’s war,” Bishop, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, tweeted on Saturday.

Bishop later tweeted that the “debt crisis” is the problem of President Joe Biden and Democrats and urged Republicans not to give in to their demands.

“Biden and the Democrats created the debt crisis. They need to take responsibility to fix it - not to kick the can down the road for another few years. No Republican capitulation,” he tweeted.

Other Republican lawmakers also expressed concern over a potential deal. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, promoted a plan introducing massive spending cuts compared to a potential deal he said could raise the debt ceiling by $4 trillion.

“While the #DebtCeiling Watch continues & we don’t know every detail - it’s imperative to put it in full context. On table: Increase debt by approx. $4 TRILLION? In return, press intel suggests (admittedly roughly) the following: #HoldTheLine,” he tweeted.

Fellow Freedom Caucus member Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., retweeted Roy's plan while Roy retweeted Bishop’s “war” declaration.

The House Freedom Caucus called for an end to debt ceiling negotiations earlier this month until the Senate passes a Republican plan that ties a borrowing limit with spending cuts.