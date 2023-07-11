Rep. Dale Strong Blocks Latest Attempt To Use NDAA To Stall Space Command Headquarters - The Messenger
Rep. Dale Strong Blocks Latest Attempt To Use NDAA To Stall Space Command Headquarters

This is the latest in an ongoing battle to determine the location of the permanent headquarters for the command

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
A member of the US military unfurls the new US Space Command flag alongside US President Donald Trump, US Vice President Mike Pence (2nd L) and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper during an event establishing the US Space Command in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, August 29, 2019. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Dale Strong, R-Ala., on Tuesday blocked the latest attempt to use this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to delay the announcement of the permanent headquarters for Space Command amid an ongoing fight to end development in Colorado and shift it to Alabama. 

“If Secretary (Frank) Kendall hasn’t decided where Space Command is going to be permanently located after over two and a half years, he shouldn’t be traveling and definitely shouldn’t be spending taxpayer money to build up a temporary home,” Strong said in a statement. 

The combative command, temporarily located at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, has been the subject of controversy as the Biden administration has issued a review of plans to move the headquarters to Huntsville, Ala., due to the state’s restrictive abortion laws.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers placed a hold, blocking the Defense Department from transferring funds to cover a gap in the military’s budget. The measure is intended to force a decision out. 

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) released a statement Tuesday responding to the hold, calling it “dangerous and harmful” and accuses Rogers of holding military service members “hostage.” 

“This is not how our nation should make basing decisions. Period. It is, however, how you penalize our troops for the sake of narrow political interests.”

Just weeks ago, Democratic and Republican lawmakers threatened to block funding for the headquarters in a drafted bill until an official location was announced.  

Meanwhile, Gen. James Dickinson, the head of SPACECOMM, is continuing to move forward with the headquarters and hire personnel for temporary positions.

