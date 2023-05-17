Rep. Byron Donalds Targets ‘Disgusting’ NYT Journo Over Biden Investigation Coverage

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-F.L.) blasted The New York Times and called editorial board member Mara Gay “disgusting” for her comments on congressional Republicans investigating the Biden family.

Appearing on Newsmax on Tuesday, Donalds questioned why Gay was “even in journalism” and accused the Times of a history of lying.

“She’s disgusting, and, frankly, I’m wondering why she’s even in journalism,” he said. “I thought journalists were supposed to be reporting the facts, regardless of politics, but they don’t want to do that.”

In a Monday appearance on MSNBC, Gay said the GOP’s investigative efforts into the Bidens is largely irrelevant to the public.

“Nobody cares about these conspiracy theories, except for the small part of the Republican base that is controlling the Republican Party like a ventriloquist at the moment, it seems,” she said.

Donalds also attacked the Times and accused members of the press of “covering up” for President Joe Biden and his family. Congressional Republicans have accused the Biden family of corruption tied to the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and his overseas business dealings while his father was vice president.

"This is the same New York Times that listened to the phony letter that came from Antony Blinken and Joe Biden about Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Donalds said. “They tried to say it was Russian disinformation and they were wrong again. And so unfortunately we have members of the press who are covering up for the Democrats and for Joe Biden, and it is disgusting.”

Gay declined to comment on Wednesday to the The Messenger.