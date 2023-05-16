Rep. Buck, Freedom Caucus member, Backs Military Cuts in Debt Ceiling Talks

Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., said Tuesday that discretionary spending, including military spending, must be on the table in talks about raising the debt ceiling.
“You don’t run a trillion and a half dollars of discretionary spending without having waste,” Buck said on CNN.
Congressional leaders will meet with President Joe Biden again Tuesday in an attempt to come to a compromise between Republicans who want budget cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling and Biden and his fellow Democrats who want a debt ceiling increase with nothing attached.
Buck is a member of the Freedom Caucus and one of only four Republicans in the House to vote against Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling bill, questioning in an op-ed if the plan is “is the best the GOP can provide.”
- Debt Ceiling Talks Likely to Resume Tuesday
- McCarthy Says He Sees a ‘Path’ to Debt Limit Deal
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks Stall
- WH: Biden Will Not Accept ‘Wishlist’ of ‘MAGA Priorities’ in Debt Negotiations
- Republicans Want Debt Ceiling Deal to Include Work Requirements – But They Don’t Work
“I think there will be a challenge to Kevin McCarthy if he walks away from what he’s doing,” Buck said in the CNN interview. “But he has made it very clear that he’s not going to do that.”
