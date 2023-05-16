The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Rep. Buck, Freedom Caucus member, Backs Military Cuts in Debt Ceiling Talks

    The Freedom Caucus member said Speaker Kevin McCarthy will likely face a challenge if he doesn't hold the line in debt ceiling talks.

    Alec Dent
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., said Tuesday that discretionary spending, including military spending, must be on the table in talks about raising the debt ceiling.

    “You don’t run a trillion and a half dollars of discretionary spending without having waste,” Buck said on CNN.

    Congressional leaders will meet with President Joe Biden again Tuesday in an attempt to come to a compromise between Republicans who want budget cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling and Biden and his fellow Democrats who want a debt ceiling increase with nothing attached.

    Buck is a member of the Freedom Caucus and one of only four Republicans in the House to vote against Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling bill, questioning in an op-ed if the plan is “is the best the GOP can provide.”

    “I think there will be a challenge to Kevin McCarthy if he walks away from what he’s doing,” Buck said in the CNN interview. “But he has made it very clear that he’s not going to do that.”

