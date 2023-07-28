Rep. Abigail Spanberger Could be Running for Governor in 2025: Report

Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger has been telling multiple fellow Democrats she will run for governor in 2025, according to a Politico report — meaning her coveted seat in the House could soon be up for grabs.
She would bid for Gov. Glenn Youngkin's seat, who can't run for reelection in 2024 due to Virginia term limits. She could be facing a highly-competitive race for the governor's mansion against Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and former Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.
Spanberger, a former CIA officer, could run for a fourth term in the House, but Politico sources have said she does not intend to do so.
When she first took her seat, Spanberger replaced former Republican Rep. Dave Bratt. Now that she's leaving, her seat is decisive for both parties trying to control the House.
- North Dakota Governor Exploring Presidential Run
- New Bill Could Stop Congress Members From Getting Paid If U.S. Goes Into Debt Default
- Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin Announces He Won’t Run For Senate
- Abigail Disney Arrested in New York While Protesting Use of Private Jets
- Group of House Democrats Says It’s ‘Deeply Concerned’ by Jayapal Comments
The NRCC spoke about Spanberger's potential gubernatorial run, and made their intentions to take her seat clear.
"Abigail Spanberger didn't like life in the minority, joining a growing list of extreme Democrats clamoring for the exits," said NRCC Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar. "House Republicans are all hands on deck to add this seat to our column and grow our majority."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics