Rep. Abigail Spanberger Could be Running for Governor in 2025: Report

Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger has been telling multiple fellow Democrats she will run for governor in 2025, according to a Politico report — meaning her coveted seat in the House could soon be up for grabs.

She would bid for Gov. Glenn Youngkin's seat, who can't run for reelection in 2024 due to Virginia term limits. She could be facing a highly-competitive race for the governor's mansion against Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and former Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn.

Spanberger, a former CIA officer, could run for a fourth term in the House, but Politico sources have said she does not intend to do so.

When she first took her seat, Spanberger replaced former Republican Rep. Dave Bratt. Now that she's leaving, her seat is decisive for both parties trying to control the House.

The NRCC spoke about Spanberger's potential gubernatorial run, and made their intentions to take her seat clear.

"Abigail Spanberger didn't like life in the minority, joining a growing list of extreme Democrats clamoring for the exits," said NRCC Spokeswoman Delanie Bomar. "House Republicans are all hands on deck to add this seat to our column and grow our majority."