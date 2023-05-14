‘Rematch from Hell’: Ex-Congressman Says Voters Don’t Want Trump or Biden

Former Texas Republican Rep. Will Hurd said on Sunday that Americans don't want either of the current party frontrunners to run again in 2024.

“The reality is two-thirds of Americans want somebody other than Donald Trump and Joe Biden. That’s, like, the rematch from hell,” Hurd said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The former representative was referring to a NBC poll last month that showed that 70% of Americans didn't want Biden to run again, while 60% didn't want Trump to run again, either.

If more Americans voted in the primaries, Hurd added, there would be more candidates "that we would actually like and be excited to vote for.”

Hurd also said he will decide on his own possible 2024 presidential bid "very soon."