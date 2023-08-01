Read Jack Smith’s Indictment of Donald Trump - The Messenger
Read Jack Smith’s Indictment of Donald Trump

The indictment has been released and charges Trump and other co-conspirators

Messenger Staff
Television satellite trucks park outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Court House on July 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A grand jury in Washington has just handed down an indictment of former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overthrow the 2020 election.

Trump is being charged with four criminal conspiracy counts. You can read the entire indictment here:

