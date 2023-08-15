Read Donald Trump’s Fourth Indictment in Fulton County DA’s Investigation Into 2020 Election
The 98-page document lists 13 charges against Trump
A state grand jury handed down a fourth indictment against former President Donald Trump in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The 98-page document lists 13 state felony counts against Trump and covers 18 other associates and was released Monday evening.
The indictment is now public and you can read it directly here:
Earlier on Monday, a court document obtained by Reuters appeared to list Trump’s full name and 13 charges he could potentially face in the investigation. The charges include violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act and conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.
State authorities on Monday also closed the gates around the state Capitol for an “undetermined amount of time” after barricades were placed around the courthouse last month.
- A Trump 2020 Lawyer Could Be Part of Fulton County Criminal Probe
- Trump Asks Georgia Supreme Court To Intervene and Disqualify Fulton County DA
- Georgia’s State Election Board Will Not Take Over Running Elections in Fulton County
- Trump Campaign Takes Aim At Fulton County DA While Waiting for Word of Indictment
- Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Threats To Grand Jurors
- Fulton County DA Expects To Seek More Than 12 Indictments In Trump Probe: Report
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Chris Christie: ‘Nominating Someone Who’s Out on Bail in Four Jurisdictions is Not a Winning Formula’Politics
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics