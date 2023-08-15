Read Donald Trump’s Fourth Indictment in Fulton County DA’s Investigation Into 2020 Election

A state grand jury handed down a fourth indictment against former President Donald Trump in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The 98-page document lists 13 state felony counts against Trump and covers 18 other associates and was released Monday evening.

The indictment is now public and you can read it directly here:

New charges were unsealed against the former president on Monday night. Megan Varner/Getty Images

Earlier on Monday, a court document obtained by Reuters appeared to list Trump’s full name and 13 charges he could potentially face in the investigation. The charges include violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act and conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.

State authorities on Monday also closed the gates around the state Capitol for an “undetermined amount of time” after barricades were placed around the courthouse last month.