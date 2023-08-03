Jan. 6 Participant Ray Epps’ Attorney Says They’re ‘Looking at All Options’ Over Joe Rogan Accusations - The Messenger
Jan. 6 Participant Ray Epps’ Attorney Says They’re ‘Looking at All Options’ Over Joe Rogan Accusations

Epps sued Fox News earlier this month for defamation

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Ray Epps in an interview with 60 MinutesCBS News

Ray Epps's attorney Michael Teter spoke about Fox News' coverage of the Jan. 6 riots and Joe Rogan's commentary on his client's case in a new episode of the Mediaite podcast "The Interview." According to Teter, they are "looking at all options" when it comes to another lawsuit.

Epps sued Fox News earlier this month for defamation after the network, and more specifically Tucker Carlson, "commenced a years-long campaign spreading falsehoods about Epps" by saying that Epps was an undercover government agent during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Epps was a part of the riots, and so far hasn't been prosecuted for it. Because of that, Carlson said he “helped stage-manage the insurrection.”

Joe Rogan commented on the case, saying that "the January 6th thing is bad but also the intelligence agencies were involved in provoking people to go into the Capitol building. That’s a fact."

Epps said he had to go into hiding with his wife after the accusations, and that they lost their home and business, according to Mediaite.

It is still unclear if Epps and Teter will sue Rogan as well, but the attorney once again criticized the media coverage of the case.

"I think, first and foremost, that truth matters, that there will be accountability in this country going forward for lies that are told by the media, knowing lies, vicious lies, lies that are, again, with malice," Teter said.

