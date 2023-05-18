Raskin To Decide on Senate Run Over Memorial Day Weekend

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Thursday he will decide whether to run for U.S. Senate over Memorial Day weekend, adding that he expects to make a formal announcement in early June.

“I’m leaning right in the middle,” Raskin told a small group of reporters outside the Capitol. “I’m wavering back and forth.”

Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, said he loves his current job, but sees the case for making the jump to the Senate. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) announced earlier this month that he would not seek reelection in 2024.

Senators traditionally have a larger platform than most House members. But the pace of the Senate is much slower than in the House, where Raskin has quickly risen through the Democratic ranks.

Raskin, who is serving his fourth term, was the lead impeachment manager for House Democrats’ second impeachment of then-President Donald Trump. He was also a member of the high-profile select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and would be positioned to lead the oversight panel if Democrats win back the House next year — should he choose to forgo a Senate run.

“I’m doing my due diligence in trying to talk to colleagues, but especially members of the Senate who were in the House,” Raskin said. “They have varying kinds of advice, too. I don’t know. There’s a million factors. It’s exciting. I love campaigns, but that’s a relatively minor fact.”

“It’s a great thing about democracy,” he added. “You never know what’s gonna happen.”

Raskin wrote in an open letter in late April that he was in remission “from diffuse large B-cell lymphoma with a 90% prognosis of no relapse.”

Several Democrats have already jumped into the race Cardin's seat, including Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Montgomery County Councilor Will Jawando and Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), founder of Total Wine & More.