Raskin On GOP Defense Of Ex-President: ‘They Seem To Be Taking Their Orders From Donald Trump’

Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin said Thursday that those in the GOP who are still defending former President Donald Trump are “taking orders” from and behaving like a cult.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Raskin said the members are acting “as if they’re not part of a political party but they’re part of a religious cult.”

“Donald Trump has been given every possible due process right, presumption of innocence, even in the face of a mountain of evidence of his criminal wrongdoing.”

Raskin said the strongest indictment facing the former president is Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified document case, adding that it’s the “most open and shut case.”

House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) leave the Senate Chamber after the conclusion of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on February 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Because it was very clear that Donald Trump intended to steal those documents, to pilfer those documents, to hide them, and then even when given the chance to return them, he only returned a small subpart and continued to hold the other ones,” Raskin said. “So I think that one seems, to me, absolutely overwhelming.”

A staunch critic of Trump, Raskin rose to fame in 2019 when he served as lead manager for Trump’s second impeachment.