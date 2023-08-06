Raskin Calls Trump Attorney’s 1st Amendment Argument ‘Deranged’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) slammed former president Donald Trump’s attorney’s claims that the former president is protected under the First Amendment on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday.

“That is a deranged argument,” Raskin said, recalling echoes of the former president’s continued insults toward special counsel Jack Smith.

Raskin is a former member of the January 6 Select Committee. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Raskin is a former member of the January 6 Select Committee, which investigated the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

Trump’s attorney John Lauro, who also joined the show, said the former president was acting under advice of legal counsel when he petitioned former vice president Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“He had every right to speak about the important issues that were taking place after the election,” Lauro said.

Lauro refused to say whether the former president would take the stand in the case, which includes four charges related to his attempts to hold onto power following the 2020 election. The first pre-trial hearing has been set for Aug. 28.

The president is also facing separate cases in Florida and New York.