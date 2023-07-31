Rand Paul Reveals Criminal Referral for Fauci Over Email, Declares He’s Caught ‘Red-Handed’
'Everything about this is rotten to the core,' the Kentucky senator told Fox News about accusing the disease expert of lying to Congress
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., over the weekend announced an "official criminal referral" to the Department of Justice for former chief White House Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci.
Paul's announcement came in response to an email shared by RealClearPolitics reporter Philip Wegmann.
The email details a call between Fauci and other health officials, including Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust at the time. The talk touches on the origins of Covid-19 likely not being natural and references gain of function research in Wuhan, something Fauci and Paul have clashed over in the past.
The email said concern was expressed "that act upon viewing the sequences of several isolates of the nCoV, there were mutations in the virus that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and that there was a suspicion that this mutation was intentionally inserted."
- Rand Paul Pressing Jordan To Have FBI Dig Into COVID-19 Origin
- Anthony Fauci is stepping down: How did he become the bogeyman of covid-19 conspiracy theories?
- Man Charged With Stabbing Rand Paul Staffer Found ‘Incompetent’ to Stand Trial
- Anthony Fauci to Join Georgetown Faculty
- Becerra’s Blunder: Did the Administration Allow Fauci and Other Officials to Operate Illegally?
"The suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan," Fauci wrote.
"This directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie. That’s why I sent an official criminal referral to the DOJ," Paul wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, over the weekend.
Paul said his criminal referral accuses Fauci of lying to Congress.
"Everything about this is rotten to the core," the senator told Fox & Friends on Monday, arguing Fauci is caught "red-handed."
Paul and Fauci clashed in 2021 when Fauci denied accusations that the National Institutes of Health was involved in gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.
"You don't know what you're talking about," a frustrated Fauci told Paul at the time.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics