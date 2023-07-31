Rand Paul Reveals Criminal Referral for Fauci Over Email, Declares He’s Caught ‘Red-Handed’

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., over the weekend announced an "official criminal referral" to the Department of Justice for former chief White House Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci.

Paul's announcement came in response to an email shared by RealClearPolitics reporter Philip Wegmann.

The email details a call between Fauci and other health officials, including Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust at the time. The talk touches on the origins of Covid-19 likely not being natural and references gain of function research in Wuhan, something Fauci and Paul have clashed over in the past.

The email said concern was expressed "that act upon viewing the sequences of several isolates of the nCoV, there were mutations in the virus that would be most unusual to have evolved naturally in the bats and that there was a suspicion that this mutation was intentionally inserted."

"The suspicion was heightened by the fact that scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments to determine the molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan," Fauci wrote.

"This directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie. That’s why I sent an official criminal referral to the DOJ," Paul wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, over the weekend.

Paul said his criminal referral accuses Fauci of lying to Congress.

"Everything about this is rotten to the core," the senator told Fox & Friends on Monday, arguing Fauci is caught "red-handed."

Rand Paul talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Paul and Fauci clashed in 2021 when Fauci denied accusations that the National Institutes of Health was involved in gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

"You don't know what you're talking about," a frustrated Fauci told Paul at the time.