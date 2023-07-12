Rand Paul Pressing Jordan To Have FBI Dig Into COVID-19 Origin

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Tuesday sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, ahead of congressional testimony by FBI Director Christopher Wray, pushing him to dig into the origins of COVID-19.
"Last night I sent a letter to [Jim Jordan] before today’s [hearing] hearing and informed him of Director Wray's failure to respond to multiple requests for information on COVID-19 origins. The American people deserve answers!" Paul tweeted on Tuesday.
According to Paul, FBI officials are refusing to meet with him and members of Congress to address questions about their investigation into COVID-19 origins.
"FBI leadership appears to want to prevent Congress and the American people from learning additional information underlying its conclusion that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a lab incident in Wuhan," Paul wrote.
Paul last requested a response from the FBI in June.
The Kentucky senator's letter was sent to Jordan ahead of Wray's Wednesday House hearing before Jordan's committee.
Paul has accused former chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, who served during the height of the pandemic, of taking part in covering up Covid's potential origins as a lab leak previously, something the infectious disease expert has strongly denied.
