Rand Paul Pressing Jordan To Have FBI Dig Into COVID-19 Origin - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Rand Paul Pressing Jordan To Have FBI Dig Into COVID-19 Origin

The letter was sent to the House Judiciary chairman ahead of the FBI director's hearing

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rand Paul talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Tuesday sent a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, ahead of congressional testimony by FBI Director Christopher Wray, pushing him to dig into the origins of COVID-19.

"Last night I sent a letter to [Jim Jordan] before today’s [hearing] hearing and informed him of Director Wray's failure to respond to multiple requests for information on COVID-19 origins. The American people deserve answers!" Paul tweeted on Tuesday.

According to Paul, FBI officials are refusing to meet with him and members of Congress to address questions about their investigation into COVID-19 origins.

Read More

"FBI leadership appears to want to prevent Congress and the American people from learning additional information underlying its conclusion that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a lab incident in Wuhan," Paul wrote.

Paul last requested a response from the FBI in June.

The Kentucky senator's letter was sent to Jordan ahead of Wray's Wednesday House hearing before Jordan's committee.

Paul has accused former chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, who served during the height of the pandemic, of taking part in covering up Covid's potential origins as a lab leak previously, something the infectious disease expert has strongly denied.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.