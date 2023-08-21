Ramaswamy Shares Shirtless Video of Him Playing Tennis As ‘Debate Prep’

GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is preparing for the first GOP primary debate by popping his shirt off and knocking around some tennis balls.
The 2024 GOP hopeful shared video of himself shirtless playing tennis on social media, calling it "solid debate prep."
"Three hours of solid debate prep this morning," Ramaswamy, an avid tennis fan, wrote along with the video on Monday in an X post.
Ramaswamy and a number of other Republican hopefuls, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, will be at Wednesday's Fox News debate, but GOP frontrunner and former President Donald Trump will be noticeably absent.
The former president argued this week on Truth Social that he doesn't need to debate because he's already so well known and holds such a wide polling lead over the other candidates.
Ramaswamy has said he's "okay" with Trump skipping initial debates, suggesting the former president may change his mind about attending primary debates further into the campaign.
