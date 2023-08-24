Ramaswamy: ‘We Do Need Somebody of a Different Generation’ to Lead the Country
Vivek Ramaswamy is the youngest candidate in the GOP presidential race
Vivek Ramaswamy, the youngest Republican presidential candidate in the 2024 race for the White House, says it's time for a new generation to serve America.
"I think we do need somebody of a different generation to lead this nation forward," Ramaswamy said.
When asked if mental acuity tests should be required for potential presidents over the age of 75 — a reference that current President Joe Biden is in his 80s — former Vice President Mike Pence said "no."
"The American people can make those judgments. But let me say I'm running for president in the United States because we don't need a president who's too old," Pence said. "And we don't need a president who's too young.
We need a president who's been there we need a president who knows how Congress works, how the White House works, how states work."
Earlier this month, a survey from The Messenger revealed that 80% of voters want age limits for elected officials.
