Ramaswamy: ‘We Do Need Somebody of a Different Generation’ to Lead the Country - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Ramaswamy: ‘We Do Need Somebody of a Different Generation’ to Lead the Country

Vivek Ramaswamy is the youngest candidate in the GOP presidential race

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Vivek Ramaswamy, the youngest Republican presidential candidate in the 2024 race for the White House, says it's time for a new generation to serve America.

"I think we do need somebody of a different generation to lead this nation forward," Ramaswamy said.

When asked if mental acuity tests should be required for potential presidents over the age of 75 — a reference that current President Joe Biden is in his 80s — former Vice President Mike Pence said "no."

Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek RamaswamyWin McNamee/Getty Images

"The American people can make those judgments. But let me say I'm running for president in the United States because we don't need a president who's too old," Pence said. "And we don't need a president who's too young.
We need a president who's been there we need a president who knows how Congress works, how the White House works, how states work."

Earlier this month, a survey from The Messenger revealed that 80% of voters want age limits for elected officials.

Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.