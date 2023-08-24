Ramaswamy: ‘We Do Need Somebody of a Different Generation’ to Lead the Country

Vivek Ramaswamy, the youngest Republican presidential candidate in the 2024 race for the White House, says it's time for a new generation to serve America.

"I think we do need somebody of a different generation to lead this nation forward," Ramaswamy said.

When asked if mental acuity tests should be required for potential presidents over the age of 75 — a reference that current President Joe Biden is in his 80s — former Vice President Mike Pence said "no."

Vivek Ramaswamy Win McNamee/Getty Images

"The American people can make those judgments. But let me say I'm running for president in the United States because we don't need a president who's too old," Pence said. "And we don't need a president who's too young.

We need a president who's been there we need a president who knows how Congress works, how the White House works, how states work."

Earlier this month, a survey from The Messenger revealed that 80% of voters want age limits for elected officials.

