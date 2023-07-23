Ramaswamy: Trump’s ‘Bad Judgement’ on Jan. 6 ‘Not the Same Thing as a Crime’

Vivek Ramaswamy does not approve of Donald Trump's behavior during the January 6 Capitol riot, but he doesn't want to see his 2024 competitor indicted for his actions.
"I’ve been consistent all along that I would have made different judgments than Donald Trump made," Ramaswamy told Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday. "That is why I am running in this race for the presidency, the same race that he’s in because I would have made different – and I believe better – judgments for the country. But a bad judgment is not the same thing as a crime."
Trump recently revealed he received a target letter informing him of a grand jury investigation into his January 6 actions and he expects yet another federal indictment.
Allowing the political party in power to "arrest its political opponents" will lead to a "banana republic," Ramswamy said.
