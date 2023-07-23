Ramaswamy: Trump’s ‘Bad Judgement’ on Jan. 6 ‘Not the Same Thing as a Crime’ - The Messenger
Ramaswamy: Trump’s ‘Bad Judgement’ on Jan. 6 ‘Not the Same Thing as a Crime’

The 2024 candidate said he would have made 'better decisions' than his competitor had he been president

Zachary Leeman
Vivek Ramaswamy, 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Vivek Ramaswamy does not approve of Donald Trump's behavior during the January 6 Capitol riot, but he doesn't want to see his 2024 competitor indicted for his actions.

"I’ve been consistent all along that I would have made different judgments than Donald Trump made," Ramaswamy told Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday. "That is why I am running in this race for the presidency, the same race that he’s in because I would have made different – and I believe better – judgments for the country. But a bad judgment is not the same thing as a crime."

Trump recently revealed he received a target letter informing him of a grand jury investigation into his January 6 actions and he expects yet another federal indictment.

Allowing the political party in power to "arrest its political opponents" will lead to a "banana republic," Ramswamy said.

