Ramaswamy to Headline South Carolina GOP Fundraiser

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will be the featured speaker at a GOP fundraiser in South Carolina later in August, as reported by the Associated Press.
The Dorchester County GOP’s Faith, Family & Freedom Dinner will happen on August 19 in Summerville, South Carolina. County party Chair Steven Wright told the AP that Republican voters want to see more of other GOP candidates, and not just those polling with double digits.
In South Carolina, Trump is leading — as he is in national polls — but Nikki Haley and Tim Scott are also in the double digits. Ramaswamy recently saw poll numbers around 5% nationally.
"Vivek has been very effective in communicating what he’s for — he’s not scared to take a tough stand, either,” Wright told the AP, mentioning Ramaswamy's recent list of potential Supreme Court appointments.
The candidate was last in South Carolina in May, to speak at the Republican Party convention. He's been improving his efforts in other early-voting states as well, like New Hampshire and Iowa.
