Ramaswamy Sees Post-Debate Bump In Poll Commissioned By His Campaign

Ramaswamy's support grew in his campaign's internal poll, although other post-debate surveys tell a different story

Stephanie Murray
Vivek Ramaswamy’s internal polls show that his primary support rose to 15% among likely GOP primary voters in the days after the first Republican presidential debate, according to an internal memo shared with The Messenger.

The new numbers come after Ramaswamy fielded attacks and grabbed headlines at the GOP primary debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The post-debate survey was conducted online and is at odds with some other post-debate polls. 

Former President Donald Trump, who did not attend the debate, led Ramaswamy’s internal poll with more than 42% of support among GOP primary voters. Ramaswamy was in second place, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in third with nearly 12% of support, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence at just under 7%. 

The poll found that Ramaswamy has picked up some new support compared to earlier in the month. Ramaswamy had the backing of 11.4% of likely GOP primary voters in a previous internal poll conducted Aug. 1-3. 

“The debate has accelerated Vivek’s rise to a clear second place,” Cygnal pollster Brock McCleary wrote in the memo, highlighting Ramaswamy’s support among conservatives, people under 65 and “both American first and traditional Republicans.”

Vivek Ramaswamy
Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy talks to members of the media in the spin room following the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Scott Olson/Getty Images

The 38-year-old former entrepreneur tends to perform better in surveys conducted online, as the Cygnal poll was, versus by telephone.

The poll also found that Ramaswamy’s favorability to be at 64% among likely GOP primary voters in the days after the debate. Cygnal surveyed 1,500 likely Republican primary voters in the three days after the first debate, from Aug. 24-26.

Ramaswamy’s internal poll differed from some other polls released after the debate. An online Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Friday found that only 5% of Republicans across the country said they outright backed Ramaswamy after the debate. Meanwhile, the pro-DeSantis Citizens Awareness Project released a post-debate poll of likely Republican caucus-goers in Iowa that showed the Florida governor with 21% of support, while Ramaswamy had 7%. 

Ramaswamy’s campaign also said on Sunday that it had raised over $1 million in the days since the first Republican debate, noting that the money came from 22,000 donations. 

