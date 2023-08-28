Ramaswamy Sees Post-Debate Bump In Poll Commissioned By His Campaign
Ramaswamy's support grew in his campaign's internal poll, although other post-debate surveys tell a different story
Vivek Ramaswamy’s internal polls show that his primary support rose to 15% among likely GOP primary voters in the days after the first Republican presidential debate, according to an internal memo shared with The Messenger.
The new numbers come after Ramaswamy fielded attacks and grabbed headlines at the GOP primary debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The post-debate survey was conducted online and is at odds with some other post-debate polls.
Former President Donald Trump, who did not attend the debate, led Ramaswamy’s internal poll with more than 42% of support among GOP primary voters. Ramaswamy was in second place, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in third with nearly 12% of support, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence at just under 7%.
The poll found that Ramaswamy has picked up some new support compared to earlier in the month. Ramaswamy had the backing of 11.4% of likely GOP primary voters in a previous internal poll conducted Aug. 1-3.
“The debate has accelerated Vivek’s rise to a clear second place,” Cygnal pollster Brock McCleary wrote in the memo, highlighting Ramaswamy’s support among conservatives, people under 65 and “both American first and traditional Republicans.”
The 38-year-old former entrepreneur tends to perform better in surveys conducted online, as the Cygnal poll was, versus by telephone.
- DeSantis, Ramaswamy Tops in Debate for GOP Voters: Poll
- Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $5 Million to His Own Campaign
- GOP Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy Plans to Pay Supporters a Commission on Campaign Donations — Here’s Why It’s Likely Legal
- Vivek Ramaswamy Will Pay Supporters to Raise Money for His Campaign
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley Hits Back at Ramaswamy Over KKK Comments: ‘Deeply Offensive’
- DeSantis Campaign Dismisses Super PAC Debate Strategy: ‘This Was Not A Campaign Memo’
The poll also found that Ramaswamy’s favorability to be at 64% among likely GOP primary voters in the days after the debate. Cygnal surveyed 1,500 likely Republican primary voters in the three days after the first debate, from Aug. 24-26.
Ramaswamy’s internal poll differed from some other polls released after the debate. An online Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Friday found that only 5% of Republicans across the country said they outright backed Ramaswamy after the debate. Meanwhile, the pro-DeSantis Citizens Awareness Project released a post-debate poll of likely Republican caucus-goers in Iowa that showed the Florida governor with 21% of support, while Ramaswamy had 7%.
Ramaswamy’s campaign also said on Sunday that it had raised over $1 million in the days since the first Republican debate, noting that the money came from 22,000 donations.
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics