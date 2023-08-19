Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run Government - The Messenger
Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run Government

Earlier on Friday, Musk offered his compliments to Ramaswamy in a post on X where he called the presidential hopeful 'very promising'

Kayla Gallagher
The presidential hopeful posted on social media celebrating Juneteenth earlier this year. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy offered his compliments to X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk on Friday, saying the way he runs the social media company is a "good example" of how he would run the government if elected in 2024.

"What [Musk] did at Twitter is a good example of what I want to do to the administrative state," Ramaswamy said in an interview with Fox News. "Take out the 75 percent of the dead weight cost, improve the actual experience of what it’s supposed to do."

Earlier on Friday, Musk called the presidential hopeful a "very promising" Republican candidate in a post on X. Previously, Musk backed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, helping him launch his campaign on Twitter Spaces.

Musk acquired the social media platform last year for $44 billion.

The Republican said he was impressed "anytime a bureaucrat has pressured a private company for the world to see."

Ramaswamy said he would release state action files similar to Musk's release of the "Twitter Files."

"[Musk] put an X through Twitter, I’ll put a big X through the administrative state," Ramaswamy said. "So, that’s where I’m at on common tactics with Elon."

