Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run Government

Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy offered his compliments to X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk on Friday, saying the way he runs the social media company is a "good example" of how he would run the government if elected in 2024.
"What [Musk] did at Twitter is a good example of what I want to do to the administrative state," Ramaswamy said in an interview with Fox News. "Take out the 75 percent of the dead weight cost, improve the actual experience of what it’s supposed to do."
Earlier on Friday, Musk called the presidential hopeful a "very promising" Republican candidate in a post on X. Previously, Musk backed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, helping him launch his campaign on Twitter Spaces.
Musk acquired the social media platform last year for $44 billion.
The Republican said he was impressed "anytime a bureaucrat has pressured a private company for the world to see."
Ramaswamy said he would release state action files similar to Musk's release of the "Twitter Files."
"[Musk] put an X through Twitter, I’ll put a big X through the administrative state," Ramaswamy said. "So, that’s where I’m at on common tactics with Elon."
- Elon Musk Says He’s Going to Tell Users Why They Were Shadowbanned on X
- Elon Musk Says Twitter, Now X, Will Soon Only Be Available in Dark Mode
- Why Elon Musk Renamed Twitter As ‘X’: Here’s Everything to Know
- Twitter/X User Has @Music Handle Taken by Elon Musk: ‘Just Ripped It Away’
- Elon Musk hates government subsidies. His companies love them.
- Elon Musk To Split Leadership on Key Teams at X with Linda Yaccarino: Report
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Nikki Haley On VP Speculation: ‘Not Playing For Seconds’Politics
- Pence Teases Trump Could Still Show Up for GOP Primary Debate Amid Tucker Carlson ReportPolitics
- Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Qualifies for First GOP Presidential DebatePolitics
- Former White House Chief of Staff Told Federal Investigators He Can’t Recall Trump Declassifying Mar-a-Lago Docs: ReportPolitics
- Manchin Keeps Stoking 2024 ‘No Labels’ Presidential Buzz With Critique of Democrats and RepublicansPolitics
- Biden Preps $25 Million Ad Blitz During GOP Debate in Battleground StatesPolitics
- Special Counsel Planning to Write a Hunter Biden ReportPolitics
- Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Floated Putting President Biden on the Witness Stand: ReportPolitics
- Hunter Biden Special Counsel Has a History with the Biden FamilyPolitics
- Georgia Made It Easier for Parents to Challenge School Library Books. Almost No One Has Done SoNews
- Trump, DeSantis Fight Over ‘Listless Vessels’ CommentPolitics
- Rising GOP Star Vivek Ramaswamy Plies Old-Line Conservatives in AtlantaPolitics