Ramaswamy Says He Would Reject a Vice Presidency Offer: ‘Not Interested’

'I’m not interested in a different position in the government,' said Ramaswamy

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Vivek Ramaswamy delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver the keynote address at tomorrow evening’s “Patriot Gala” dinnerDrew Angerer/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said he would not accept an offer to be another candidate’s running mate during an interview Saturday.

“I’m not interested in a different position in the government,” Ramaswamy said while on Fox news. “Frankly, I’d drive change through the private sector sooner than becoming a number two or a number three in the federal government.”

“That’s not about ego, that’s about the fact of how I can drive,” Ramaswamy added.

Ramaswamy, a businessman with no previous government experience, has drawn comparisons to former President Donald Trump, with whom he said he shares one attribute.

“Donald Trump and I, I think, share something in common in that neither of us does well in a number two position,’ said Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy has risen in the polls the last few months, going from an unknown on the national stage to being tied for second place in a recent Republican primary poll. Ramaswamy became one of the first candidates to qualify for the first Republican debate Wednesday.

