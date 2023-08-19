Ramaswamy Says He Would Reject a Vice Presidency Offer: ‘Not Interested’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said he would not accept an offer to be another candidate’s running mate during an interview Saturday.
“I’m not interested in a different position in the government,” Ramaswamy said while on Fox news. “Frankly, I’d drive change through the private sector sooner than becoming a number two or a number three in the federal government.”
“That’s not about ego, that’s about the fact of how I can drive,” Ramaswamy added.
Ramaswamy, a businessman with no previous government experience, has drawn comparisons to former President Donald Trump, with whom he said he shares one attribute.
“Donald Trump and I, I think, share something in common in that neither of us does well in a number two position,’ said Ramaswamy.
Ramaswamy has risen in the polls the last few months, going from an unknown on the national stage to being tied for second place in a recent Republican primary poll. Ramaswamy became one of the first candidates to qualify for the first Republican debate Wednesday.
