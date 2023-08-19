Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for Him

GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy says that if he receives the nomination he is going to attract voters with "diverse shades of melanin" to win the election.

"I think this is a very significant opportunity … if the Republican Party has the good sense to step up and seize it," Ramaswamy said during a Fox News appearance on Friday. "If I’m the nominee, as I expect and hope to be, we will bring along voters of diverse shades of melanin in droves and win this election in a landslide."

Ramaswamy, who is the son of Indian immigrants, referenced a recent report from Politico that detailed the dissatisfaction of Black and Hispanic voters with President Joe Biden and the economy. He says that he can win over the disappointed voters of color.

"A lot of Americans, white and Black alike, have been duped," Ramaswamy said on the Ingraham Angle program. "They understand the economy is in the toilet and their experience of it is no different just because they are fed the politics of racial division. If we stand up and speak the truth, we end up winning."

The biotech entrepreneur has openly talked about race throughout his candidacy. He is running his campaign on "truth" and while campaigning in Iowa this week, he outlined his 10 truths of 2024, one of which is that "reverse racism is racism."