Ramaswamy Says Biden Is a Victim of ‘Elder Abuse’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday called President Joe Biden a "puppet" and said that he is a victim of "elder abuse" during a NewsNation town hall.
“I think he is barely capable of making decisions as a human being at his age,” Ramaswamy said. “It is elder abuse what they are really putting him through.”
Ramaswamy also discussed the litigation surrounding Hunter Biden, who is facing charges of tax evasion and firearm possession.
“I do support a vigorous investigation into Hunter Biden’s dealings," Ramaswamy said. "We cannot have a government where foreign adversaries are buying and effectively paying for policies from our U.S. presidents as puppets.”
A plea deal reached between Hunter Biden's attorneys and federal prosecutors appeared to fall apart after a July 26 hearing and renegotiations reached an "impasse" late last week. Republican lawmakers have vocally criticized what they called a "sweetheart deal."
Recent polling shows Ramaswamy behind both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the race for the GOP nomination. He has qualified for the upcoming GOP presidential debate on Aug. 23.
