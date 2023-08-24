Ramaswamy Says Attacks on Him at Debate Shows Establishment is ‘Threatened’

Vivek Ramaswamy called attacks by his fellow Republicans during Wednesday's debate a "badge of honor" and a sign they are "threatened."
"To be at the center stage and see a lot of establishment politicians [who are] that threatened by my rise, I am thrilled that it actually gave me an opportunity to introduce myself to the people of this country," Ramaswamy told CNN's Dana Bash following the debate. "We're just getting warmed up."
The 38-year-old entrepreneur described himself as the "outsider" among the candidates on the Fox News stage and said of their attacks: "I took it as a badge of honor."
Ramaswamy tangled with candidates such as Mike Pence and Nikki Haley on topics including foreign policy during the first GOP primary debate, but he earned praise from Donald Trump.
The former president thanked Ramaswamy for naming him the best president of the 21st century.
"This answer gave Vivek Ramaswamy a big WIN in the debate because of a thing called TRUTH," the ex-president wrote on Truth Social. "Thank you Vivek!"
- Vivek Ramaswamy Ahead of GOP Debate: Only ‘Donald Trump and Myself’ Matter
- Ramaswamy Pulled The Trump Card At The First GOP Debate – Can It Last?
- Vivek Ramaswamy Passes Critical Test to Challenge Trump in 2024 Primary
- Vivek Ramaswamy DeSantis Debate Memo: He Is A ‘Super PAC Puppet’
- Vivek Ramaswamy Stands By Comment Likening Democratic Congresswoman to KKK ‘Grand Wizards’ in Heated CNN Exchange
- Vivek Ramaswamy ‘Okay’ with Trump Skipping Debate: ‘There Are Going to Be Many’
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics