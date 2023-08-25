Ramaswamy Raised $450,000 in Hours After Debate - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Ramaswamy Raised $450,000 in Hours After Debate

'I was the clear winner of the night,' Ramaswamy told reporters shortly after debating

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Vivek RamaswamyWin McNamee/Getty Images

Republican presidential hopeful, Vivek Ramaswamy, reportedly had a fundraising surge in the hours after the Wednesday presidential debate where he raised about $450,000.

The Ramaswamy campaign revealed that the entrepreneur-turned-politician, raised the amount within the first hour after he appeared on the debate stage with an average donation amount of $38.

Tricia McLaughlin, a senior advisor for the campaign confirmed the amount to The Hill in a text message. Then added, "Yesterday was $600K our biggest day yet."

A Friday poll from The Washington Post, FiveThirtyEight, and Ipsos put Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Ramaswamy as the top performers in the debate. DeSantis polled in at 29% and 26% of respondents said Ramaswamy performed the best.

"I was the clear winner of the night. But we are just getting started. ... My sense is that it landed very well. Pretty soon it'll be down to a two horse race between Trump and myself," Ramaswamy told reporters after the debate. 

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.