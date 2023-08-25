Ramaswamy Raised $450,000 in Hours After Debate

Republican presidential hopeful, Vivek Ramaswamy, reportedly had a fundraising surge in the hours after the Wednesday presidential debate where he raised about $450,000.
The Ramaswamy campaign revealed that the entrepreneur-turned-politician, raised the amount within the first hour after he appeared on the debate stage with an average donation amount of $38.
Tricia McLaughlin, a senior advisor for the campaign confirmed the amount to The Hill in a text message. Then added, "Yesterday was $600K our biggest day yet."
A Friday poll from The Washington Post, FiveThirtyEight, and Ipsos put Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Ramaswamy as the top performers in the debate. DeSantis polled in at 29% and 26% of respondents said Ramaswamy performed the best.
"I was the clear winner of the night. But we are just getting started. ... My sense is that it landed very well. Pretty soon it'll be down to a two horse race between Trump and myself," Ramaswamy told reporters after the debate.
