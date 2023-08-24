Ramaswamy: ‘Pretty Soon it Will Be Down to a Two Horse Race Between Trump and Myself’

Vivek Ramaswamy's 15 minutes have been extended.

After a remarkable debate appearance Wednesday that revealed a theatrical debating style, and outlier policy ideas that drew tough attacks from experience Republicans, the 38-year-old political novice was riding high.

After the debate, in the “spin room” next to the media center, Ramaswamy told a gaggle of reporters: “I was the clear winner of the night. But we are just getting started."

Ramaswamy, a virtual unknown when he entered the race, has surged into second or third place in the GOP field, depending on the poll. Wednesday night he tried to project momentum after the debate.

"My sense is that it landed very well," he said of his debate performance. "Pretty soon it’ll be down to a two horse race between Trump and myself.”