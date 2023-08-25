Ramaswamy on Trump’s Indictment After Arrest: ‘Shameful’
'This is an indictment not of Donald Trump, but of our national civic health,' Ramaswamy said
2024 presidential hopeful and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy told Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Thursday that the indictment of former President Donald Trump in Georgia is "shameful."
"I think this is shameful, Laura. This is an indictment not of Donald Trump, but of our national civic health that we have gotten to a place where we have a party in power that will use any charge in any jurisdiction for at the same time, in the middle of an election designed, mark my words, to stop their lead political rival currently from running," Ramaswamy said in an appearance on The Ingraham Angle.
Ramaswamy told Ingraham that the indictment brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is politically motivated and should trouble anyone who believes in the founding principles of this country, Republicans and Democrats alike.
He said that although it might be easier to win the White House with Trump out of the presidential race, he does not approve of how the former president has been treated.
"I'm saying this coming out of a debate last night that went really well in many national polls. I'm now in second," he said, telling Ingraham that America is societally on "thin ice."
