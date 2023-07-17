Ramaswamy Names Sens. Ted Cruz, Mike Lee for Possible Supreme Court Short List

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday named Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Mike Lee, R-Utah, as two possibilities he would include on a Supreme Court shortlist should he win the 2024 election.

The Republican revealed the list to Axios and it included the two senators and six conservative judges.

Beyond the Texas and Utah senators, Ramaswamy also mentioned Circuit Judges James Ho, who played a key role in overturning Roe V. Wade, and Thomas Hardiman, who has been an avid defender of the Second Amendment.

Both Ho and Hardiman were also on former President Donald Trump's Supreme Court shortlist in 2016 but did not receive one of his three nominations to the High Court.

When asked about Trump's former short list and how it was criticized for not being conservative enough, Ramaswamy called it "a bizarre criticism" to the Associated Press.

Ramaswamy also plans on promoting a number of district court judges to the nation’s appellate courts.

The 37-year-old is the first 2024 presidential candidate to announce his intentions for judicial appointments.