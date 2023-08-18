Ramaswamy Names His 10 Truths of 2024, Includes ‘There Are Two Genders,’ ‘Reverse Racism is Racism’

GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has named his 10 truths of 2024, which includes "there are two genders," "parents determine the education for their children," and "reverse racism os racism."

The political upstart has said that his campaign is based on "truth."

"We stand for the truth," Ramaswamy said during the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox event on Thursday. "I speak that truth."

Ramaswamy's truths also included notes on religion, the border, capitalism, the U.S. Constitution, the existence of three branches of government "not four," and the nuclear family.

The biotech entrepenuer has made a recent rise in the polls and the political newcomer's campaign has surprised the GOP field.