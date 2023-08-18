Ramaswamy Names His 10 Truths of 2024, Includes ‘There Are Two Genders,’ ‘Reverse Racism is Racism’

TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says
GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has named his 10 truths of 2024, which includes "there are two genders," "parents determine the education for their children," and "reverse racism os racism."
The political upstart has said that his campaign is based on "truth."
"We stand for the truth," Ramaswamy said during the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox event on Thursday. "I speak that truth."
Ramaswamy's truths also included notes on religion, the border, capitalism, the U.S. Constitution, the existence of three branches of government "not four," and the nuclear family.
The biotech entrepenuer has made a recent rise in the polls and the political newcomer's campaign has surprised the GOP field.
Read More
- Vivek Ramaswamy Will Pay Supporters to Raise Money for His Campaign
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for Him
- Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $5 Million to His Own Campaign
- Vivek Ramaswamy Passes Critical Test to Challenge Trump in 2024 Primary
- Vivek Ramaswamy: How a Vegetarian Millennial Indian-American Surprised the GOP Field
- Vivek Ramaswamy Is Having A ‘Bit Of A Moment’
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics
- Jan. 6 Defendant Who Used ‘Pepper Gel’ on Officers Is Now Missing After Being a No-Show at SentencingPolitics