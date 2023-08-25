Ramaswamy Mentions Elon Musk as Potential White House Adviser

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday mentioned entrepreneur Elon Musk could serve as an adviser if Ramaswamy wins the White House.

When asked while campaigning in Newton, Iowa, about who he would have as advisers, Ramaswamy mentioned the X (formerly Twitter) CEO as a someone who doesn't "come from within" government and could "bring a blank slate, a fresh impression."

Ramaswamy also referenced Musk's decision to let go of 75% of Twitter employees as justification for his own plan to shrink the size of the federal government if elected.

"And then the effectiveness actually went up," Ramaswamy said. Oh, and by the way, I like what they did, he released the Twitter files. Just make it transparent. [...] I want to release the state action files."

Ramaswamy also mentioned files that list "anytime the federal government has pressured a private company to do what the federal government could not do on its own. Publish it. Let's see it."

Musk has also been complimenting Ramaswamy lately, calling him "a very promising candidate" — even though he previously seemed to back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who launched his presidential campaign on Musk's own platform.