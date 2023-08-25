Ramaswamy Mentions Elon Musk as Potential White House Adviser

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday mentioned entrepreneur Elon Musk could serve as an adviser if Ramaswamy wins the White House.
When asked while campaigning in Newton, Iowa, about who he would have as advisers, Ramaswamy mentioned the X (formerly Twitter) CEO as a someone who doesn't "come from within" government and could "bring a blank slate, a fresh impression."
Ramaswamy also referenced Musk's decision to let go of 75% of Twitter employees as justification for his own plan to shrink the size of the federal government if elected.
"And then the effectiveness actually went up," Ramaswamy said. Oh, and by the way, I like what they did, he released the Twitter files. Just make it transparent. [...] I want to release the state action files."
Ramaswamy also mentioned files that list "anytime the federal government has pressured a private company to do what the federal government could not do on its own. Publish it. Let's see it."
Musk has also been complimenting Ramaswamy lately, calling him "a very promising candidate" — even though he previously seemed to back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who launched his presidential campaign on Musk's own platform.
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run Government
- Elon Musk Says ‘Kill the Boer’ Chant Encourages Violence Against White People
- Ramaswamy Requests White House, Garland Communications Over Trump Indictment
- Ramaswamy Expects Trump to Be His ‘Adviser and Mentor’
- Musk Calls Ramaswamy ‘Very Promising’ After Previously Helping Launch DeSantis Bid
- Top White House Labor Adviser Leaves for New Job
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics