Ramaswamy Mentions Elon Musk as Potential White House Adviser

Ramaswamy said the X CEO 'could bring a blank slate' to the federal government

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy talks to members of the media in the spin room following the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Scott Olson/Getty Images

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday mentioned entrepreneur Elon Musk could serve as an adviser if Ramaswamy wins the White House.

When asked while campaigning in Newton, Iowa, about who he would have as advisers, Ramaswamy mentioned the X (formerly Twitter) CEO as a someone who doesn't "come from within" government and could "bring a blank slate, a fresh impression."

Ramaswamy also referenced Musk's decision to let go of 75% of Twitter employees as justification for his own plan to shrink the size of the federal government if elected.

"And then the effectiveness actually went up," Ramaswamy said. Oh, and by the way, I like what they did, he released the Twitter files. Just make it transparent. [...] I want to release the state action files."

Ramaswamy also mentioned files that list "anytime the federal government has pressured a private company to do what the federal government could not do on its own. Publish it. Let's see it."

Musk has also been complimenting Ramaswamy lately, calling him "a very promising candidate" — even though he previously seemed to back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who launched his presidential campaign on Musk's own platform.

