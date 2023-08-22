Ramaswamy Lashes Out at Critics Accusing Him of ‘Mansplaining’ to CNN Host in Heated Exchange on Taiwan

Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday blasted critics accusing him of "mansplaining" after a heated back-and-forth with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins.
Ramaswamy took to X to respond after his Monday interview with Collins went viral, insisting he treated her the same as he treated her former co-anchor, Don Lemon (who was fired from the network this year).
"Speaking the hard TRUTH to a female anchor isn’t “mansplaining,” it’s the exact same treatment I gave to Don Lemon a few months back: I believe in equal opportunity for all media dishonesty," Ramaswamy wrote on X. "Watch [CNN's] hilariously artificial clipping of my Taiwan defense plan last night, when in fact I’ve offered the most detailed deterrence plan of any candidate in either party. I didn’t let the fake media get away with it. Fake politicians, beware."
During their Monday interview, Collins confronted Ramaswamy about "controversial" comments in which he said he would arm every Taiwan household to help in their fight for independence from communist China.
"Do you really think that would be a sufficient plan to deter a Chinese invasion if it includes long-range missiles, ground troops, an aerial blockade, a naval blockade?" Collins asked.
Ramaswamy balked at the question, saying Collins was focusing on one small clip and presenting it as his entire foreign policy position in regards to Taiwan.
"Kaitlan, Kaitlan, Kaitlan, Kaitlan, Kaitlan! Of course it’s not sufficient. You take that tiny little clip when I articulated at the Nixon Library last week, a one-hour speech with a whole range of deterrents," he said. "That is part of it, but I’ve also said that I would pull Russia out of its military alliance with China. I’ve also said that we would bolster our partnership with India."
Ramaswamy did say "exporting" America's Second Amendment rights to Taiwan would be part of his plan to support the nation, but he called Collins focusing on that portion of his plan "laughable."
"I find it laughable that you will take that clip and then put words into my mouth as though that was a sufficient deterrent. Kaitlan, with due respect, that’s a joke, especially when I’ve offered as expansive of a deterrent strategy as I have," he said.
"It’s not putting words into your mouth and it’s not saying that you didn’t say those other things," Collins replied, "it’s just saying that you did say that part of your—"
"I never said it was sufficient," Ramaswamy fired back, adding it was "educational for me to learn how media works."
He continued going after Collins, accusing her of trying to pull a "trick," Collins again said she was simply going off of his own words as the two continued to bicker.
"It's not a trick, I’m just simply asking what your plan is with Taiwan and following up on something that you suggested," she said.
Ramaswamy was accused by critics on social media of "mansplaining" by repeatedly using Collins' first name and accusing her of putting words into his mouth.
Ramaswamy and Collins' exchange aired just before he's set to take center stage, along with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at Wednesday's Fox News debate.
