Ramaswamy in Iowa Exchange With Pansexual Activist: I ‘Have a Negative View of a Tyranny of the Minority’

GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy had a bit of a viral moment in Iowa last weekend over an exchange with an LGBTQ activist that ended with them shaking hands.

The exchange occurred at the Iowa State Fair — where presidential candidates swarmed in an attempt to raise their profile before the first-in-the-nation caucuses in the state in January.

In video from the event, an activist can be heard asking Ramaswamy his "opinions on the LGBTQ+ community," and he responds that he doesn't believe it's "one community."

"Really?" the activist asked.

"Yeah. I mean, how could it be? Just mash together an alphabet soup. Trans is fundamentally in tension with gay if you ask me. But what's your opinion?" he asked.

The activist then revealed that they identify as "pansexual," meaning an attraction to all sexes and genders, and asked Ramaswamy his opinion specifically on same-sex relationships.

The 2024 GOP hopeful then launched into a lengthy speech about what he calls the "tyranny of the minority," but said he has no negative views of same-sex couples.

"I don't have a negative view of same-sex couples, but I do have a negative view of a tyranny of the minority. So I think that in the name of protecting against the tyranny of the majority, and there are times in this country's history where we have had a tyranny of the majority. We have now in the name of protecting against tyranny of the majority created a new tyranny of the minority. And I think that that's wrong," he said.

The Republican candidate continued by arguing people shouldn't be forced to officiate a gay wedding if they have religious objections and trans women should not compete in women's sports.

"I believe that we live in a country where free adults should be free to dress how they want, behave how they want and that's fine, but you don't oppress you don't become oppressive by foisting that on others, and that especially includes kids because kids aren't the same as adults. And so I think adults are free to make whatever choices they want, but do not foist that ideology onto children before children are in a position as adults to make decisions for themselves," he added.

The exchange, which has drawn more than 12 million views, ended with a handshake as the activist thanked Ramaswamy for his answers.

"Thank you for your civility as well," he responded.