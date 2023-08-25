Ramaswamy Expects Trump to Be His ‘Adviser and Mentor’
'When he's in office, about 30% of this country loses their mind,' Ramaswamy said
GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday said that he expects former President Donald Trump to be his "meaningful adviser and mentor" if he wins the White House.
While campaigning in Iowa, the candidate, who is taking the spotlight after his performance at the first GOP debate, told The Messenger he will look to Trump for advice in order to implement many of his policies.
"I'll be frank and every step of the way that I expect President Trump to serve as probably my most meaningful advisor and mentor when I'm in the White House," Ramaswamy said. "So that I'm not starting from a standing start, but I have a head start on understanding how we actually shut down that administrative state."
The candidate also called Trump the "best president of the 21st century," repeating his debate speech — which Trump recognized and thanked him for.
Ramaswamy also doubled down on his criticism of those behind Trump's latest criminal charges. When asked about the former president's recent mug shot, he called the charges the "politicized persecutions of one man."
At the same time, the GOP hopeful was critical of Trump's supporters, arguing that he would have a different effect on his voters.
- Vivek Ramaswamy Says Trump Will Be ‘Mentor’ In His Administration, Show Him ‘Where the Bodies Are Buried’
- Ramaswamy Requests White House, Garland Communications Over Trump Indictment
- Vivek Ramaswamy Passes Critical Test to Challenge Trump in 2024 Primary
- Vivek Ramaswamy Ahead of GOP Debate: Only ‘Donald Trump and Myself’ Matter
- Vivek Ramaswamy Will Pay Supporters to Raise Money for His Campaign
- Vivek Ramaswamy Donates $5 Million to His Own Campaign
"President Trump, through no fault of his own in my view, when he's in office, about 30% of this country loses their mind," Ramaswamy said. "They become psychiatrically ill, disagreeing with things they once agreed with, agreeing with things they never agreed with."
Ramaswamy, who raised about $450,000 after the first GOP debate, also pointed to what he believes are the dangers of a Trump-Biden election.
"I think this has to be a landslide election. This cannot be a 50.1 election," the GOP candidate said. "And I think I am the only candidate who has the capability of delivering a Reagan 1980 style victory."
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics