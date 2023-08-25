Ramaswamy Expects Trump to Be His ‘Adviser and Mentor’

GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Friday said that he expects former President Donald Trump to be his "meaningful adviser and mentor" if he wins the White House.

While campaigning in Iowa, the candidate, who is taking the spotlight after his performance at the first GOP debate, told The Messenger he will look to Trump for advice in order to implement many of his policies.

"I'll be frank and every step of the way that I expect President Trump to serve as probably my most meaningful advisor and mentor when I'm in the White House," Ramaswamy said. "So that I'm not starting from a standing start, but I have a head start on understanding how we actually shut down that administrative state."

Former Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Vivek Ramaswamy (R) argue during the first Republican Presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The candidate also called Trump the "best president of the 21st century," repeating his debate speech — which Trump recognized and thanked him for.

Ramaswamy also doubled down on his criticism of those behind Trump's latest criminal charges. When asked about the former president's recent mug shot, he called the charges the "politicized persecutions of one man."

At the same time, the GOP hopeful was critical of Trump's supporters, arguing that he would have a different effect on his voters.

Vivek Ramaswamy waves at the start of the first Republican Presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

"President Trump, through no fault of his own in my view, when he's in office, about 30% of this country loses their mind," Ramaswamy said. "They become psychiatrically ill, disagreeing with things they once agreed with, agreeing with things they never agreed with."

Ramaswamy, who raised about $450,000 after the first GOP debate, also pointed to what he believes are the dangers of a Trump-Biden election.

"I think this has to be a landslide election. This cannot be a 50.1 election," the GOP candidate said. "And I think I am the only candidate who has the capability of delivering a Reagan 1980 style victory."