Ramaswamy Compares Rep. Pressley, Kara Swisher to the ‘Modern KKK’

Campaigning in Iowa Friday, GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy accused liberals of "Neo-racism" and described Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and journalist Kara Swisher as "grand wizards of the modern KKK."
When asked about white supremacy and his experience with race as a person of color, Ramaswamy said he was "sure that boogeyman white supremacist exists somewhere in America, I've just never met him."
"What does exist is a pervasive sort of new Neo racism on the left, actually," Ramaswamy said.
The candidate cited a post made by journalist Kara Swisher where she calls him "RamaSMARMY."
"Imagine if that came from someone at a right wing rally at me, these are the same people who would be on the case 'taking an ethnic last name and mispronouncing it'," he said. "But actually the funny part is the greatest racism I have experienced — I have experienced racism — comes from the modern left."
Ramaswamy also talked about Pressley, a member of a group of progressive Democrats of color nicknamed "The Squad." He mentioned one of her speeches from 2019, where she said " we don't need any more Black faces that don’t want to be a Black voice." (Pressley addressed the quote on her social media back in 2019, saying she "was speaking to the collective impact of lifting up one's lived experience.")
"They say 'he's making that critical race theory stuff up.' No no no, these aren't my words. These are the words of the modern grand wizards of the modern KKK," Ramaswamy said.
When asked about it again, the candidate explained that by saying this, he was referring to "to a broader intellectual current in the modern left that reduces people to the color of their skin."
"I think it's offensive. And I think the fact that we're taught to see one another on the basis of our genetic attributes is something that would make the old wizards of the grand KKK proud," Ramaswamy explained.
The GOP hopeful is on the road in Iowa, campaigning after taking the spotlight on the first GOP debate.
