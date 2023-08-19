Ramaswamy Calls for ‘Emancipation’ From Public School System - The Messenger
Politics.
Ramaswamy Calls for ‘Emancipation’ From Public School System

Vivek Ramaswamy spoke to press Saturday at The Gathering event in Atlanta

Alec Dent
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called education reform "the civil rights issue of our time,” and said minority Americans had been "duped" by Democrats on Saturday.

"The next time someone tells you math is racist, tell them they’re blowing woke smoke to deflect accountability for the failures of a public education system that is defrauding Black families across this country by holding them hostage to the zip code that their kids are born into," said Ramaswamy during a press gaggle at Erick Erickson’s The Gathering event in Atlanta.

"That’s the civil rights issue of our time," he continued. "That’s the Emancipation Proclamation of our time, and I will emancipate everyday Americans regardless of their skin color from a managerial class that’s crushing them and then uses woke virtue signaling to cover it up."

Ramaswamy said the Democratic Party is attempting to “satisfy moral hunger” with “social justice and maybe even anti-semitic sprinkles” instead of something that will unite America.

“Our vision of what it means to be an American, that’s what unites us,” said Ramaswamy. “Our diversity is not our strength. That is a myth. Our strength is what unites us across our diversity.”

Ramaswamy has previously discussed abolishing the Department of Education and backed the idea of school choice.

Ramaswamy, a businessman from Ohio, has seen a rise in the polls over the past few weeks, and has consistently polled in third place, with some new polls even showing him in second, tied with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He qualified for the first presidential debate in early July, which he said Saturday he does not mind Trump skipping.

“I have no problem with him skipping the first couple of debates,” said Ramaswamy. “He’s been on the debate stage plenty of times.”

Ramaswamy also said that if elected president he would pardon Trump "of the offenses [he] is able," calling a pardon "important for healing this country."

