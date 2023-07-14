Questions Over Mike Pence’s Debate Eligibility Arise After Campaign Raises Less Than $1.2 Million 

An aide from former Vice President Mike Pence’s presidential campaign confirmed Friday he has raised less than $1.2 million during the second quarter of the year.

The low sum is a combination of Pence not announcing his campaign until early June and his second-quarter fundraising reports only covering an estimated three weeks.

While it is not known how many donors he has, the monetary amount could mean Pence could have a hard time meeting the newly set criteria from the Republican National Committee that candidates must meet to qualify for the first debate in August.

Aides from competitors in the field like former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have already confirmed they easily met the criteria. Pence’s sum pales in comparison to that reported by Trump, who raised $35 million during the second quarter.

Despite being on the lower side of the GOP spectrum, Pence has begun ramping up his online fundraising, opting for soft and gentle messages.