Questions Over Mike Pence’s Debate Eligibility Arise After Campaign Raises Less Than $1.2 Million 

An aide from former Vice President Mike Pence’s presidential campaign confirmed Friday he has raised less than $1.2 million during the second quarter of the year.
The low sum is a combination of Pence not announcing his campaign until early June and his second-quarter fundraising reports only covering an estimated three weeks.
While it is not known how many donors he has, the monetary amount could mean Pence could have a hard time meeting the newly set criteria from the Republican National Committee that candidates must meet to qualify for the first debate in August.
Aides from competitors in the field like former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have already confirmed they easily met the criteria. Pence’s sum pales in comparison to that reported by Trump, who raised $35 million during the second quarter.
- As Mike Pence Launches 2024 Campaign, Greg Pence Says the Country Has Moved on From Jan. 6
- Will the Real Mike Pence Stand Up on the Campaign Trail?
- Mike Pence’s Role in Trump’s Indictment Secures His Place in History
- GOP 2024 Field Largely Continues to Defend Trump – But Not Mike Pence
- Former Vice President Mike Pence Launches Campaign in Twitter Video
Despite being on the lower side of the GOP spectrum, Pence has begun ramping up his online fundraising, opting for soft and gentle messages.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics