Questions Over Mike Pence's Debate Eligibility Arise After Campaign Raises Less Than $1.2 Million
Politics
Questions Over Mike Pence’s Debate Eligibility Arise After Campaign Raises Less Than $1.2 Million 

The low sum indicates Pence might have trouble meeting the newly set requirements for the RNC’s first debate in Milwaukee

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Former Vice President Mike Pence stands with his wife Karen Pence as he speaks to the press after addressing Republicans during a campaign event at the Pottawattamie County GOP Executive Council Social Hour on July 6, 2023 in Neola, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

An aide from former Vice President Mike Pence’s presidential campaign confirmed Friday he has raised less than $1.2 million during the second quarter of the year. 

The low sum is a combination of Pence not announcing his campaign until early June and his second-quarter fundraising reports only covering an estimated three weeks. 

While it is not known how many donors he has, the monetary amount could mean Pence could have a hard time meeting the newly set criteria from the Republican National Committee that candidates must meet to qualify for the first debate in August. 

Aides from competitors in the field like former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have already confirmed they easily met the criteria. Pence’s sum pales in comparison to that reported by Trump, who raised $35 million during the second quarter. 

Despite being on the lower side of the GOP spectrum, Pence has begun ramping up his online fundraising, opting for soft and gentle messages.

