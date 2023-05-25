‘QAnon Shaman’ Released From Halfway House

The January 6 rioter, Jacob Chansley, dubbed the “QAnon Shaman,” was released from a halfway house on Thursday, marking an end to his time in custody.

Albert Watkins, Chansley's lawyer, told The Hill in a statement that Chansley is “now appropriately free to continue in his peaceful quest to heal.”

“We can all learn a great deal from this young man,” Watkins added.

Chansley had been sentenced to 41 years behind bars after storming the Capitol, but was transferred to a halfway house on March 25, according to the Bureau of Prisons. He was moved partly because of his good behavior while in prison, Watkins told NPR in March.

Because Chansley had pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding — a felony charge — he entered into a plea deal that allowed for the dismissal of other charges.