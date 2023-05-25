The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘QAnon Shaman’ Released From Halfway House

    The January 6 rioter had previously been released from federal prison early for his good behavior, according to his lawyer.

    Kelly Rissman
    The January 6 rioter, Jacob Chansley, dubbed the “QAnon Shaman,” was released from a halfway house on Thursday, marking an end to his time in custody. 

    Albert Watkins, Chansley's lawyer, told The Hill in a statement that Chansley is “now appropriately free to continue in his peaceful quest to heal.”

    “We can all learn a great deal from this young man,” Watkins added. 

    Chansley had been sentenced to 41 years behind bars after storming the Capitol, but was transferred to a halfway house on March 25, according to the Bureau of Prisons. He was moved partly because of his good behavior while in prison, Watkins told NPR in March.

    Because Chansley had pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding — a felony charge — he entered into a plea deal that allowed for the dismissal of other charges.

    Jacob Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli and the QAnon Shaman, speaks to passersby during the &quot;Stop the Steal&quot; rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.
    WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Jacob Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli and the QAnon Shaman, speaks to passersby during the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chansley was later charged with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on federal grounds. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.(Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
