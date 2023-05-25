‘QAnon Shaman’ Released From Halfway House
The January 6 rioter had previously been released from federal prison early for his good behavior, according to his lawyer.
The January 6 rioter, Jacob Chansley, dubbed the “QAnon Shaman,” was released from a halfway house on Thursday, marking an end to his time in custody.
Albert Watkins, Chansley's lawyer, told The Hill in a statement that Chansley is “now appropriately free to continue in his peaceful quest to heal.”
“We can all learn a great deal from this young man,” Watkins added.
Chansley had been sentenced to 41 years behind bars after storming the Capitol, but was transferred to a halfway house on March 25, according to the Bureau of Prisons. He was moved partly because of his good behavior while in prison, Watkins told NPR in March.
- 'QAnon Shaman' Still 'Loves' Trump, Lives 'Without Regret,' He Says in Interview after Prison Release
Because Chansley had pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding — a felony charge — he entered into a plea deal that allowed for the dismissal of other charges.
