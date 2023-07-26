Publishers, Authors, and Booksellers Sue Texas Over Public School Book Ban  - The Messenger
Politics
Publishers, Authors, and Booksellers Sue Texas Over Public School Book Ban 

The ban was passed in May and is expected to take effect in September

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Texas Governor Greg AbbottBrandon Bell/Getty Images

A group of booksellers, authors, and publishers has sued Texas over its new book ban in public schools.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Austin federal court, argues that the ban  "compels plaintiffs to express the government's views, even if they do not agree," in violation of the First Amendment's protection of free speech.

It also argued the standard’s definition of "explicit" material is also unconstitutionally vague.

"As guided by history and U.S. Supreme Court precedent, the government should not dictate what is allowed in the marketplace of ideas," said the lawsuit, according to Reuters.

The ban, passed in May by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature and expected to take effect in September, bans "sexually explicit" books from public schools. 

Sellers will be required to rate their books on their references to sex and the state’s education agency will review them. Those who do not follow the process will be banned from selling books to Texas schools. 

This is the latest ban passed by a Republican-controlled state that restricts books on topics like sex, LGBTQ issues and race. 

