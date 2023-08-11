Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in Iowa

Two abortion-rights protesters greeted GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis once he arrived in Menlo, Iowa, his first campaign stop of the day, calling him "pudding fingers" and telling him to go back to Florida.
Heather Ryan, one of the protesters greeting DeSantis with megaphones and cowbells, is the executive director of "Bitches Get Stuff Done," a nonprofit based in Bondurant, Iowa.
"The goal of the protest was primarily to make Ron DeSantis feel unwelcome in Iowa," Ryan told the Messenger. "He is trying to take away the rights of half of America and I would like at least 30 seconds of him feeling unwelcome."
Ryan also said she would vote for "whomever is not a Republican" in the 2024 elections.
DeSantis proceeded to talk to voters while they protested, and one of his supporters tried to take Ryan's megaphone with no success. He has been campaigning around Iowa, especially to participate in the Iowa State Fair, a crucial stop for GOP hopefuls.
