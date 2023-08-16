Protester Interrupts Harris Touting Biden Administration’s ‘Clean Energy Economy’

Vice President Kamala Harris was interrupted by a yelling protestor while giving a speech in Massachusetts on Saturday.

The protestor yelled that President Joe Biden and the administration have not done enough to combat climate change, citing the recent deadly wildfires in Hawaii.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Seattle to promote the Inflation Reduction Act. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Harris, who cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the Inflation Reduction Act last year, has been traveling to promote the administration's economic agenda. She not respond to the protest while promoting the legislation's creation of jobs and green energy investments.

“We are creating millions of good-paying, clean energy jobs,” Harris said at an event on Tuesday in Seattle. “We are rebuilding America’s manufacturing. And we are driving American innovation — something this state knows so well.”

Signed into law one year ago, the Inflation Reduction Act is a major climate change and health care bill that includes nearly $369 billion to address climate change and invest in clean energy.

This story has been updated to reflect the protest happened on Saturday.