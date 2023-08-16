Protester Interrupts Harris Touting Biden Administration’s ‘Clean Energy Economy’
Harris did not respond to the protest
Vice President Kamala Harris was interrupted by a yelling protestor while giving a speech in Massachusetts on Saturday.
The protestor yelled that President Joe Biden and the administration have not done enough to combat climate change, citing the recent deadly wildfires in Hawaii.
Harris, who cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the Inflation Reduction Act last year, has been traveling to promote the administration's economic agenda. She not respond to the protest while promoting the legislation's creation of jobs and green energy investments.
“We are creating millions of good-paying, clean energy jobs,” Harris said at an event on Tuesday in Seattle. “We are rebuilding America’s manufacturing. And we are driving American innovation — something this state knows so well.”
Signed into law one year ago, the Inflation Reduction Act is a major climate change and health care bill that includes nearly $369 billion to address climate change and invest in clean energy.
This story has been updated to reflect the protest happened on Saturday.
- Mining for Clean Energy Minerals Plagued by Human Rights Abuse Allegations
- Nuclear Energy Can Be Key To Our Clean Energy Future — If Not For Outdated Regulations
- Biden Calls Out Lauren Boebert During Clean Energy Manufacturing Speech: ‘The Very Quiet Republican Lady’
- ‘Abundant’ Metal Discovery Could Help Fuel Clean Energy Transition
- Climate Protesters Arrested in House Office Building
- The Comeback Campaign of Kamala Harris
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics