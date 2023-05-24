Prosecutors Say Driver of U-Haul That Rammed Into White House Barrier Is Not A U.S. Citizen
Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, is accused of ramming the truck into the barrier Monday night.
Prosecutors announced Wednesday the man accused of ramming a U-Haul truck into barriers near the White House this week is not a U.S. citizen.
Officials also established Sai Varshith Kandula, a 19-year-old from suburban St. Louis, is not a lawful permanent resident. His national origin was not mentioned during court proceedings, NBC reported.
Kandula appeared in an orange jumpsuit during his brief courtroom appearance where prosecutors requested pre-trial detention.
He was ordered to be held without bail until at least his next court date.
- Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes into White House Security Checkpoint
- EXCLUSIVE: White House in New Memo Escalates Messaging Against GOP as Debt Ceiling Talks Stall
- WATCH: Driver With Nazi Flag Arrested After ‘Intentionally’ Crashing Truck into Barriers Outside White House
- New Rules Issued For White House Reporters
- What to Know About Suspect Who Crashed Into White House With Nazi Flag in Truck
Kandula is accused of renting the truck at nearby Dulles International Airport and using it to crash through a barrier on the north side of the White House Monday evening.
Officials said Kandula reportedly told authorities he admires Nazis and had hoped to “seize power” following the crash, according to NBC News.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics
- Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Key Hurdles RemainPolitics