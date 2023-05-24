The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Prosecutors Say Driver of U-Haul That Rammed Into White House Barrier Is Not A U.S. Citizen

    Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, is accused of ramming the truck into the barrier Monday night.

    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Prosecutors announced Wednesday the man accused of ramming a U-Haul truck into barriers near the White House this week is not a U.S. citizen.

    Officials also established Sai Varshith Kandula, a 19-year-old from suburban St. Louis, is not a lawful permanent resident. His national origin was not mentioned during court proceedings, NBC reported.

    Kandula appeared in an orange jumpsuit during his brief courtroom appearance where prosecutors requested pre-trial detention. 

    He was ordered to be held without bail until at least his next court date.

    Kandula is accused of renting the truck at nearby Dulles International Airport and using it to crash through a barrier on the north side of the White House Monday evening. 

    Officials said Kandula reportedly told authorities he admires Nazis and had hoped to “seize power” following the crash, according to NBC News.

    A U-Haul tuck crashed into barriers outside of the White House.
    A U-Haul tuck crashed into barriers outside of the White House. (Credit: Benjamin Berger via TMX)
