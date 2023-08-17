Prosecutors Raise Ethical Questions About Attorney in Trump Documents Case

Prosecutors in the special counsel case investigating former President Donald Trump's mishandling of classified documents are raising ethical questions about the attorney representing Trump co-defendant, Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira.

In a Wednesday filing, prosecutors told Judge Aileen Cannon that John Irving, attorney for Oliveira, is also representing three possible witnesses who could be called to testify.

This is the second concern of this nature that prosecutors have raised to Cannon. The first was about Stanley Woodward, the attorney for Trump associate Walt Nauta. Both Irving and Woodward have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for their legal work from Trump’s Save America PAC.

Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of Mar-a-lago, will be arraigned in Fort Pierce Thursday. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

“In particular, when confronted with video footage appearing to show [De Oliveira] photographing surveillance cameras in the tunnel at Mar-a-Lago near the storage room where the FBI recovered some of the classified records, De Oliveira claimed he was (1) looking for a shutoff valve because a water pipe had ruptured on the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, and (2) documenting a broken door below one of the cameras," Prosecutors wrote to the judge. "Witness 1 has information about when the pipe broke and the door needed repairs that is inconsistent with De Oliveira’s statements,” the prosecutors wrote.

Irving reportedly represents a receptionist, a Trump aide, and a Mar-A-Lago maintenance worker who could serve as potential witnesses because of their access to the Florida club.

Oliveira is accused of tampering with security footage at the Palm Beach estate during the time the boxes of documents were being moved and lying to investigators.

All three co-defendants in the classified documents case, Trump, Nauta, and Oliveira have pleaded not guilty to the charges.